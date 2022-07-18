Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $13.18 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Salesforce by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 23,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Salesforce by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Salesforce by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,756 shares of company stock valued at $12,936,320. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.28. 54,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

