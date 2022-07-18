Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,103 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,187,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,247,000 after acquiring an additional 745,536 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 923,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 430,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after buying an additional 370,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.28. 1,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.