Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $82.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,351 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.51% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $82,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 520,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,979. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.