Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $96.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989,341 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $96,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.85. 5,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

