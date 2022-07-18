Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,784. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

