Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $194.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.70 and a 200-day moving average of $213.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

