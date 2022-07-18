Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 2,167 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $395.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,746. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $428.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

