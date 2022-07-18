Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,333 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $26,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $314.55. The company had a trading volume of 101,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

