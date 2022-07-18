Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,643,893 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,461,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643,893 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $131,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,277,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,349.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 123,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,695 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,042,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,878,000 after purchasing an additional 97,215 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,154. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

