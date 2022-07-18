Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,928 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.