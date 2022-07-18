JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $42.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ST. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Shares of ST stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

