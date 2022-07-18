Kalata (KALA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Kalata (KALA) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kalata has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. Kalata has a market capitalization of $30,936.60 and approximately $205.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 831.8% against the dollar and now trades at $957.85 or 0.04324151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.