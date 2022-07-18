Kalata (KALA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Kalata (KALA) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kalata has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. Kalata has a market capitalization of $30,936.60 and approximately $205.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 831.8% against the dollar and now trades at $957.85 or 0.04324151 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020609 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.
Kalata Coin Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kalata
Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.