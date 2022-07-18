KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Up 7.5%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.02. 83,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,946,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

KE Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.17 and a beta of -1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in KE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of KE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

