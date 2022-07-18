Kineko (KKO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $703.00

Kineko (KKO) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. Kineko has a market cap of $251,250.62 and approximately $703.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kineko has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,003.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.81 or 0.05290049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.

Kineko Coin Trading

