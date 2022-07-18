Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,233.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $168,732.20 and $80,233.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 833.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $955.15 or 0.04301047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.