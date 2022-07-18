Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at National Bankshares

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 83.42% from the company’s previous close.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Kiwetinohk Energy stock traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,877. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.09 and a 12 month high of C$18.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.26. The firm has a market cap of C$601.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$132.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 4.1200001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,492.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$518,088.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

