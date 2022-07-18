KIWIGO (KGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,536.00

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $745,250.96 and $15,536.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,131.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.13 or 0.05969257 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021300 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002026 BTC.
KIWIGO Coin Profile
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
KIWIGO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KIWIGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIWIGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.