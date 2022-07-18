Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

