K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($44.50) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SDF stock opened at €19.46 ($19.46) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €10.92 ($10.92) and a 1 year high of €36.45 ($36.45). The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is €25.13 and its 200-day moving average is €24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.