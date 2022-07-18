Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($10.70) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAND. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($11.30) to GBX 675 ($8.03) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($9.87) to GBX 780 ($9.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 806 ($9.59).

Land Securities Group Price Performance

LAND traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 683.20 ($8.13). 1,498,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,806. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 642 ($7.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 822.40 ($9.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 721.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 754.53. The company has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.93.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

