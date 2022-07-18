Landbox Market Capitalization Hits $45,819.61 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Landbox has traded 40% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $45,819.61 and approximately $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 465.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.59 or 0.02698612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00022972 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

