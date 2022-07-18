Landbox Market Capitalization Hits $45,819.61 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Landbox has traded 40% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $45,819.61 and approximately $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 465.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.59 or 0.02698612 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00022972 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001922 BTC.
About Landbox
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Buying and Selling Landbox
