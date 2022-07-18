Lasry Marc Purchases Shares of 62,828 Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI)

Lasry Marc acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Rani Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.4% of Lasry Marc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RANI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,370. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. On average, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

