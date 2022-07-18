Lasry Marc Purchases Shares of 62,828 Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI)

Lasry Marc acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Rani Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.4% of Lasry Marc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %
RANI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,370. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rani Therapeutics (RANI)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RANI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.