Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $253,282.60 and approximately $2,213.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 851.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.73 or 0.04461786 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001773 BTC.
About Lead Wallet
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet.
Lead Wallet Coin Trading
