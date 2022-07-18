Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $253,282.60 and approximately $2,213.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 851.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.73 or 0.04461786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001773 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet.

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

