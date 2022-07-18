Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $129.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.