Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.93 and last traded at $52.12. Approximately 8,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 690,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%. The firm had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 115.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 831,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,225,000 after buying an additional 445,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.0% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 997,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after buying an additional 437,208 shares in the last quarter.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

