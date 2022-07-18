Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 759,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Leidos stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,983 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

