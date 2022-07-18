Lido DAO Token (LDO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.62 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,095.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.93 or 0.05808969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.