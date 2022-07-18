Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,298,970 shares.The stock last traded at $19.55 and had previously closed at $18.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

