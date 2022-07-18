Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,524. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

