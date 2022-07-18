Linear (LINA) Market Capitalization Hits $80.46 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Linear has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market cap of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

