Liquity Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $882,990.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Liquity has a total market cap of $75.80 million and approximately $882,990.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004318 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 834.1% against the dollar and now trades at $981.71 or 0.04456088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00020668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001879 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,682,895 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

