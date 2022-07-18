LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of LVO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,838. LiveOne has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Fleming James B JR purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
