Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 163 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 529.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

