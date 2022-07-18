Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 346 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after purchasing an additional 803,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after purchasing an additional 371,214 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,399,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,648,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,275 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.45. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

