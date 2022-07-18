Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

