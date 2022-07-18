Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 121,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,986 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,801,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,000.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USTB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.99. 259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

