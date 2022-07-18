Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $163,000 Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.84. 2,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,934. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

