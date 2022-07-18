Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 131,486 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $118.96. 7,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,190. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

