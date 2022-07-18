Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.90. 105,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,378,299. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.