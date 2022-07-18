Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 826 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $40.66. 326,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,169,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

