Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several research firms have commented on LBLCF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $91.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

