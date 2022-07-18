Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lessened by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $398.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.20.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

