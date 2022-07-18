Loki (LOKI) Market Capitalization Hits $29.72 Million

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,875.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.71 or 0.06713847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00259919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00100965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00662916 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00528270 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.