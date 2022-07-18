Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUCD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUCD. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $2.63 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

