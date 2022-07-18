Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in June

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Luminex Resources Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Luminex Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.23. 55,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,578. Luminex Resources has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

About Luminex Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.