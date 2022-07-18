Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 85 to SEK 80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.37.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.74. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $991.10 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.