Madden Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IEFA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,417,069 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.