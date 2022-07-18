Madden Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.12. 26,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.