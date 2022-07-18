Madden Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 1.0% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of VIS traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,325. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $157.99 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

