Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 1.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.86. 985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,766. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.73.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

